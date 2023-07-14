Matisse Capital Makes New Investment in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF opened at $8.69 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

In other news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 285,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $2,424,803.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Luke E. Sims sold 285,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $2,424,803.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David C. Sims purchased 3,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $32,087.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,313.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.

