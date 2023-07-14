Matisse Capital Makes New Investment in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF)

Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.
Separately, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF opened at $8.69 on Friday. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.94 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sims Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index.
