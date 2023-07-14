McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.13

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.13 and traded as high as C$10.68. McEwen Mining shares last traded at C$10.65, with a volume of 26,012 shares traded.

McEwen Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$523.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$47.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.80 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 86.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.0564565 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

