Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.28

Shares of Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.28 and traded as high as $23.74. Mesa Royalty Trust shares last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 13,844 shares traded.

Mesa Royalty Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 142.69% and a net margin of 89.88%. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mesa Royalty Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.238 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 67.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,026 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,032 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. The company has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin of Northwestern New Mexico and Southwestern Colorado. Mesa Royalty Trust was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

