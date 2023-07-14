Metcash (OTCMKTS:MHTLY) Trading Up 4.2%

Metcash Limited (OTCMKTS:MHTLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.44.
Metcash Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.
Metcash Company Profile
Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets. The Liquor segment engages in the distribution of liquor products to independent retail outlets and hotels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Metcash
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Metcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metcash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.