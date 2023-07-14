Metro (ETR:B4B3) Trading 0.7% Higher

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3 – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €7.25 ($7.97) and last traded at €7.10 ($7.80). 12,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 375% from the average session volume of 2,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.05 ($7.75).

Metro Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.65.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 661 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, and kiosks in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

