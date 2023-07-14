Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Short Interest Update

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 84.6% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNMC. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the first quarter worth $90,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000.
Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.28. Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $30.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15.
The First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of mid-cap US equities. RNMC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
