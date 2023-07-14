Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) CEO Sells $1,930,468.00 in Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $1,930,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,564,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,975,561.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Lo-Minn Lai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $1,714,430.00.

On Monday, June 26th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 33,904 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $286,827.84.

On Monday, June 12th, John Lo-Minn Lai sold 198,200 shares of Mister Car Wash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,758,034.00.

MCW opened at $9.88 on Friday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MCW. Guggenheim began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 58,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,319,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 98,339 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 318.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 378,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 288,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 47,677 shares during the last quarter.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021. Mister Car Wash, Inc was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

