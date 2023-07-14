Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 453.1% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MBPFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 240 ($3.09) to GBX 275 ($3.54) in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC raised Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.32) to GBX 213 ($2.74) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.00.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

Shares of MBPFF remained flat at $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

