Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Down 79.3% in June

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the June 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Mitsubishi Materials Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MIMTF remained flat at C$17.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$17.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.29.
Mitsubishi Materials Company Profile
