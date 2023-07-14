Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Short Interest Down 79.3% in June

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 79.3% from the June 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MIMTF remained flat at C$17.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. Mitsubishi Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$17.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.29.

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in, metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; and recycling, and green parts and materials.

