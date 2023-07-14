Mizuho Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $325.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HCA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $306.78.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $295.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.89. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $547,104,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

