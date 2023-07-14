Mizuho Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $427.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $434.92.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $409.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $400.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.99. McKesson has a 52-week low of $315.78 and a 52-week high of $429.75. The company has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,581,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $2,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

