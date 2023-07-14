Mizuho Trims Centene (NYSE:CNC) Target Price to $76.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.79.

NYSE:CNC opened at $63.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. Centene has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.09 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centene will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $93,226.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,841,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,412,000 after purchasing an additional 473,747 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $713,235,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,668,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,533,000 after buying an additional 83,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

