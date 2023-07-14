Model N (NYSE:MODN) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s previous close.

MODN has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Model N from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Model N from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Model N in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

Model N Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. Model N has a one year low of $24.20 and a one year high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.41 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.86% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Model N will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $29,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,457.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $358,590.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,577,165.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $29,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,457.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,989. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Model N during the 4th quarter worth about $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 656,093 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Model N by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 427,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Model N by 650.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 381,376 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,765,000 after acquiring an additional 330,586 shares in the last quarter.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

