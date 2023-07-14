Modular Medical (OTC:MODD) Trading Up 1.5%

Modular Medical, Inc. (OTC:MODD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $0.96. 90,590 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 31,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Modular Medical from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Modular Medical in a report on Friday, June 30th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.15.

Modular Medical, Inc operates as a development stage medical device company. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of insulin pumps. It offers MODD1, a two-part patch pump for diabetes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

