Monero One Day Volume Reaches $92.79 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $165.13 or 0.00530487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.02 billion and $92.79 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,127.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.00321839 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.40 or 0.00871896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00063508 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00125975 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000658 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,304,893 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.