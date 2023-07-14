Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.0648 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $18,309.87 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0648 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00216450 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00050672 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00032148 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 39.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017384 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003354 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000212 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 368.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,560,507 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.