Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

Navient Stock Performance

NAVI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. 763,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,710. Navient has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Navient by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

