Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.15.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Stock Performance

NAVI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.15. 763,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,710. Navient has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a current ratio of 10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. Navient had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 16.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the first quarter valued at $236,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Navient by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 180,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,483 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Navient by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.