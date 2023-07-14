NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.38 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.38 billion and approximately $165.61 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00004883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00047866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00031870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013829 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000821 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 932,095,868 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 932,095,868 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.48440962 USD and is up 12.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $108,526,895.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

