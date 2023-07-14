Netflix’s (NFLX) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $475.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.47% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.53.

NFLX opened at $450.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.50. The firm has a market cap of $200.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 1 year low of $171.82 and a 1 year high of $451.67.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,636 shares of company stock valued at $33,599,416 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

