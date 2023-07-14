New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ) Short Interest Down 71.4% in June

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYMTZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,021. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

