New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,123,893 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $224,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 22.6% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 8.4% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $223,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 64.1% in the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 3.3% in the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.95. 815,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,652,505. The firm has a market cap of $224.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 606.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $232.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total value of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 910,723 shares of company stock worth $191,912,295 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

