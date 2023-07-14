Newbury Street Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBST) Shares Down 1.3%

Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NBST – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 3,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 59,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Newbury Street Acquisition Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newbury Street Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBST. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 1.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 181,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Newbury Street Acquisition Company Profile

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.

