Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Shares Up 1.8%

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.67 and last traded at C$8.59. Approximately 131,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 131,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NXR.UN shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.94.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.63. The firm has a market cap of C$582.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.57.

Nexus Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

About Nexus Industrial REIT

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.