Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Nihon Kohden Stock Down 1.5 %
NHNKY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of -0.12. Nihon Kohden has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21.
About Nihon Kohden
