Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 75.9% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nihon Kohden Stock Down 1.5 %

NHNKY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of -0.12. Nihon Kohden has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $14.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.21.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in research and development, production, sale, repair, and maintenance of medical electronic equipment in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

