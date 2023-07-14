Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the June 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of NSANY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 40,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Nissan Motor ( OTCMKTS:NSANY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nissan Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

