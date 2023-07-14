Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the June 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Nissan Motor Price Performance
Shares of NSANY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 40,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,888. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. Nissan Motor has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.05.
About Nissan Motor
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nissan Motor
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.