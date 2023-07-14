North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Short Interest Down 77.2% in June

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 77.2% from the June 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NRT stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,211. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $141.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The energy company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.76 million during the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.46% and a return on equity of 5,951.35%.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On North European Oil Royalty Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.31%. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.