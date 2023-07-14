Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has $80.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $100.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Northern Trust from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $96.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.77.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Northern Trust stock opened at $76.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a one year low of $69.54 and a one year high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average is $84.25.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Northern Trust by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Northern Trust by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 60,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.