Northstar Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,097 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 4,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $19,859,225.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $31,665,453.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total transaction of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 910,723 shares of company stock worth $191,912,295. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $230.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,659,702. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $224.58 billion, a PE ratio of 605.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $232.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

