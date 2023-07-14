Northstar Group Inc. Has $8.81 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northstar Group Inc. cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.3% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $274,000. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOO traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $414.06. 1,431,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,902. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $414.71. The company has a market cap of $314.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.30.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

