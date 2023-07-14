Northstar Group Inc. Sells 848 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $73.40. 1,583,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,295,758. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.43.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

