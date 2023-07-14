Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOVN. Oppenheimer cut Novan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Novan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Novan stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

Novan ( NASDAQ:NOVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.22). Novan had a negative return on equity of 700.28% and a negative net margin of 128.61%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novan will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth about $2,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Novan by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 38,293 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novan by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

