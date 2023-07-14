Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Down 4%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 2,286,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,034,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Nutex Health Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $257.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 235.02%. The firm had revenue of $56.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 574.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nutex Health
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.