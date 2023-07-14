Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Down 4%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 2,286,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,034,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $257.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 235.02%. The firm had revenue of $56.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

In related news, CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 482,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $236,223.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,304,748 shares in the company, valued at $131,469,326.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Nutex Health news, CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 114,884 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $55,144.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,370,076.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 482,088 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $236,223.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,304,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,469,326.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 668,972 shares of company stock worth $324,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 574.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.