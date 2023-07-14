Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Trading Down 4%

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTXGet Free Report) dropped 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 2,286,955 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,034,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $257.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.97.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 235.02%. The firm had revenue of $56.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 482,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $236,223.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,304,748 shares in the company, valued at $131,469,326.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nutex Health news, CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 114,884 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $55,144.32. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 267,437,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,370,076.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 482,088 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $236,223.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 268,304,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,469,326.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 668,972 shares of company stock worth $324,327 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutex Health by 574.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

