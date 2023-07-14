Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Down 96.6% in June

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.6% from the June 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. 144,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,340. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

