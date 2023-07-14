Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.30 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.68). Approximately 171,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 290,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.60 ($0.68).

Old Mutual Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.38.

About Old Mutual

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

