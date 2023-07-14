Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Down 0.2%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.30 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.68). Approximately 171,583 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 290,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.60 ($0.68).

Old Mutual Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 48.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.38. The stock has a market cap of £2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32.

About Old Mutual

(Get Free Report)

Old Mutual Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Old Mutual Africa Regions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Mutual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Mutual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.