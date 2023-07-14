OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.66 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 69,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 322% from the average daily volume of 16,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

OMNIQ Stock Down 8.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $30.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.

OMNIQ (NASDAQ:OMQS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.82 million for the quarter.

In other OMNIQ news, CFO Neev Nissenson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,728 shares in the company, valued at $356,787.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of OMNIQ during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of OMNIQ during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in OMNIQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in OMNIQ in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in OMNIQ by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

OMNIQ Corp. provides artificial intelligence based solutions in the United States. It provides computerized and machine vision image processing solution to deliver data collection, real time surveillance, and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications.

