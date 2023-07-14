Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) Shares Up 5.9%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.54. 13,769 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 14,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Ontrak Stock Down 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.85.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.

