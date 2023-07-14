ONUS Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $38.96 Million (ONUS)

ONUS (ONUS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. ONUS has a total market capitalization of $38.96 million and $12.52 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ONUS coin can now be bought for about $1.05 or 0.00003464 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ONUS Profile

ONUS was first traded on October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins and its circulating supply is 37,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. The official message board for ONUS is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390. The last known price of ONUS is 1.06023581 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $34.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

