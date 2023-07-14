Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Trading 3.7% Higher

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 30,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 29,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Opawica Explorations Trading Down 3.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Opawica Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opawica Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.