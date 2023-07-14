Oppenheimer Increases PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Price Target to $14.00

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s current price.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $10.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PureCycle Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

About PureCycle Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

