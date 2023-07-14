Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Oppenheimer Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $41.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $458.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Oppenheimer has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $49.32.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

Oppenheimer Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Oppenheimer’s payout ratio is 19.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Oppenheimer by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 70,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Further Reading

