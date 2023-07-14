Oppenheimer Raises Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Price Target to $55.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.58.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELOX Free Report ) by 238.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

