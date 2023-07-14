Oppenheimer Raises Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Price Target to $55.00

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Shares of NASDAQ ELOX opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.58.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.
