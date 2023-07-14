Ordinals Self Reported Market Cap Tops $149.89 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, Ordinals has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $149.89 million and $39.43 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can currently be bought for about $7.14 or 0.00023522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ordinals Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 7.75694265 USD and is up 5.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $26,750,425.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ordinals should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

