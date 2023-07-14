O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,001,107,000 after acquiring an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $762,331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $611,694,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $936.25.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $954.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,968. The firm has a market cap of $58.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $931.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $873.37. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $665.45 and a one year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.56, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

