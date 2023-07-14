Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Acquires 389 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,681.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gary Teo purchased 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,069. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at $200,473.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary Teo bought 3,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 14,583 shares in the company, valued at $627,069. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,030 shares of company stock worth $976,542. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

EWBC traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.95. 517,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,552. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.40. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.43.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.