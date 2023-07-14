Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after buying an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,331,000 after buying an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $936.25.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.45, for a total value of $950,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 220,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,180,738.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,443 shares of company stock valued at $41,584,807 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORLY traded down $1.49 on Friday, reaching $954.57. 139,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,083. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $931.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $873.37. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $665.45 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

