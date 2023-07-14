Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $1.87 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 18.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Clorox by 276.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Clorox by 81.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.44. 324,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,980. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.17. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

