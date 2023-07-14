Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,901 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE C traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,014,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,584,689. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

