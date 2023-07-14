Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,684 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.2% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 207.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth about $397,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.65.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.16. The stock had a trading volume of 611,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,285,753. The company has a market capitalization of $128.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $164.31 and its 200 day moving average is $163.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.