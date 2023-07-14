Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $423,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total value of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,133,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a market capitalization of $322.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.38.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

